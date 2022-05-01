In Pictures: Fiery start to May Day celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
In Pictures: Fiery start to May Day celebrations

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 8.40am Updated: May 1 2022, 9.54am
A member of the Pentacle Drummers performs in front of a burning wicker man during the Beltane Festival at Butser Ancient Farm, in Waterlooville, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Giant bonfires were lit as darkness fell on the last day of April as part of an ancient Celtic celebration to mark the beginning of summer.

Beltane, or Beltain, is centred around the story of the May Queen and the Green Man, and the lighting of bonfires is symbolic of purification, healing and new life.

Beltane fire festival
A giant wicker man, this year representing an Iron Age warrior, is seen before being set alight at the Beltain Festival at Butser Ancient Farm in Waterlooville, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltane fire festival
Wishes are placed inside the wicker man before it is set alight (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltane fire festival
The May Queen and Green Man dance in front of the giant wicker man as part of the ancient ritual (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltane fire festival
The fire is lit, as an historical interpreter representing an Iron Age Briton watches on (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltane fire festival
Members of the Pentacle Drummers perform in front of the burning wicker man (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltane fire festival
The Hampshire event was popular with onlookers, while similar celebrations took place elsewhere across the country too (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltane fire festival
In Edinburgh, the May Queen and Green Man arrived to the dramatic surroundings of Calton Hill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Beltane fire festival
The large-scale reinterpretation of the ancient celebration featured dozens of participants (Jane Barlow/PA)
Beltane fire festival
The Green Man led a dramatic performance with fire (Jane Barlow/PA)
Beltane fire festival
Hundreds of spectators gathered for the event, in the shadow of the National Monument (Jane Barlow/PA)

