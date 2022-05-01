Veteran amputee to embark on 2,000km charity cycle across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Veteran amputee to embark on 2,000km charity cycle across the UK

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 9.02am
Stuart Croxford, from Cornwall, will cycle from Land’s End to John o’ Groats. (Stuart Croxford/PA)
Stuart Croxford, from Cornwall, will cycle from Land's End to John o' Groats. (Stuart Croxford/PA)

A veteran amputee is to embark on a 2,000km cycle, covering the length of the UK, to raise money for charity.

Stuart Croxford, from Cornwall, had his right leg amputated after he was injured in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2014.

In May, Mr Croxford will cycle up to 20 hours per day to complete the route from Land’s End to John o’ Groats, which includes 30,700 metres of climbing.

Stuart Croxford on his bike
Stuart Croxford, from Cornwall, had his right leg amputated after he injured in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2014 (Stuart Croxford/PA)

“Riding for this distance and duration with little rest would push an able-bodied rider to their extreme both physically and mentally,” Mr Croxford said.

“As an amputee this will add extra stress and factors I will need to think about and overcome daily.

“I’ve never put this amount of stress through my residual limb and prosthetic so will be riding into the unknown.”

The army veteran hopes his cycle will raise £50,000 and awareness for the charity Blesma, which will celebrate 90 years of supporting limbless and injured servicemen and women this year.

After joining the British Army in 2007, Mr Croxford served with the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment for six years where he was deployed on three operational tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2012, he suffered severe injuries to his feet when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan, and a subsequent accident in 2014 resulted in his right leg being amputated below the knee.

Despite his life-changing amputation, Mr Croxford set his sights on qualifying as a ski instructor and achieved it just four months after his operation.

Stuart Croxford with his bike
Stuart Croxford, from Cornwall, will cycle from Land's End to John o' Groats (Stuart Croxford/PA)

He went on to complete a full Ironman Triathlon in Majorca in 2016, run the London Marathon and complete numerous 100-mile cycling challenges.

This new challenge, beginning on May 7, will see Mr Croxford cycle through 21 counties of England, Wales and Scotland.

Mr Croxford has been a trustee of Blesma since 2020 and the charity supports 3,000 members including limbless and injured veterans and their widows by providing emotional, practical and financial support.

“To complete this challenge I’ll have to rely hugely on my own resilience to pull myself through some very challenging times,” Mr Croxford said.

“This will be made that little bit easier knowing that we’ll be raising money for a fantastic charity that is there to provide lifetime support to Veterans and their families suffering from loss of limb or sight loss.”

To find out more about Mr Croxford’s cycle and donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stuartcroxford

