Nancy Pelosi meets Ukrainian president in Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Nancy Pelosi meets Ukrainian president in Kyiv

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 9.24am
Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a Congressional delegation to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s president before heading to Poland for talks with officials there.

Ms Pelosi, a California Democrat and second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country’s struggle against Russia.

“Our delegation travelled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” she said in a statement released on Sunday.

Footage released by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office showed Ms Pelosi and other US legislators in Kyiv.

Russia Ukraine War US
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, centre, arrives with her delegation for her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

The full Congressional delegation included Democratic Representatives Gregory Meeks of New York, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Adam Schiff of California, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee; Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, who chairs the House Rules Committee; Jason Crow of Colorado; Barbara Lee of California; and Bill Keating of Massachusetts.

“You all are welcome,” Mr Zelensky told the delegation.

Ms Pelosi told the Ukrainian leader: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom.

“We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

Russia Ukraine War US
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, third from right, and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, third from left, held talks in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

The visit was not previously announced.

Ms Pelosi said the delegation will continue its trip in south-east Poland and the capital, Warsaw, to meet President Andrzej Duda and other senior officials. Poland has received more than three million refugees from Ukraine since Russia launched its war on February 24.

“We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier