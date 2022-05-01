Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 11.38am
Suez Canal bosses said on said Sunday that the waterway’s monthly revenues have hit an all-time record (Ayman Aref/AP)
Bosses of Egypt’s Suez Canal said on Sunday that its monthly revenues hit an all-time record in April, raking in 629 million US dollars (£500 million).

The unprecedented income came after transit fees for ships passing through the waterway were increased in March.

Admiral Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement that 1,929 vessels sailed through the Suez Canal last month, compared with 1,814 in April 2021.

He said revenues rose by 13.9% compared with April last year when the crucial waterway received 553.6 million dollars (£440 million).

About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world’s oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

The canal, which first opened in 1869, is a major source of foreign currency for Egypt.

The waterway’s annual revenues reached 6.3 billion dollars (£5 billion) in 2021, the highest in its history.

Officials said 20,649 vessels passed through the canal last year, a 10% increase on 18,830 in 2020.

The shipping industry is still under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, and Russia’s war on Ukraine has added to global economic concerns.

