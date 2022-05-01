Boris Becker’s daughter ‘in shock’ over his jail sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Boris Becker’s daughter ‘in shock’ over his jail sentence

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 12.34pm
Boris Becker’s daughter, Anna Ermakova, has said she is in ‘shock’ about her father’s prison sentence and fears it will be hard on his 12-year-old son, Amadeus (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Boris Becker’s daughter has said she is in “shock” about her father’s prison sentence and fears it will be hard on his young son.

Anna Ermakova said she had written to the judge who jailed her tennis champion father for two-and-a-half years for bankruptcy fraud, asking for leniency for the sake of his 12-year-old son, Amadeus.

Ms Ermakova, who was conceived during Becker’s infamous sexual encounter with waitress Angela Ermakova at London restaurant Nobu in 1999, told German newspaper Bild: “I wrote a letter to the court to express my concern for my little half-brother, Amadeus.

“After all, he is only 12 and will now have to do without a father figure, whom he will lack during a difficult phase of his development.

“It’s not fair to him. It’s going to be tough for Amadeus.”

Boris Becker court case
Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court with his partner, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, ahead of sentencing (Victoria Jones/PA)

Judge Deborah Taylor, sitting at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, gave the six-time Grand Slam champion a 30-month sentence, of which he will serve half, for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The 54-year-old three-time Wimbledon champion and former world number one was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Majorca, Spain.

BBC commentator Becker transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Feltus and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

The father-of-four also failed to declare his share in a £1 million property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, hid an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan – worth £1.1 million with interest – and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at £66,000.

Wimbledon/Becker v Hewit
Boris Becker playing at Wimbledon in 1999 (Neil Munns/PA)

Becker, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7 million euro (around £1.4 million) in Germany in 2002, was found guilty last month of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and October 3 2017.

Ms Ermakova also toldBild: “I will support him and I will visit him whenever I can.

“I hope that will help him a little to get through the time.”

Becker has two sons, Noah, 27, and Elias, 22, with his first wife, Ms Feltus, as well as Amadeus with his second wife, Dutch model Lilly Kerssenberg.

