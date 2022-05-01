Italy and Greece relax Covid restrictions ahead of tourist season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Italy and Greece relax Covid restrictions ahead of tourist season

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 1.59pm
Air travellers were previously required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease (Steve Parsons/PA)
Italy and Greece have relaxed some Covid-19 restrictions, in a sign that life is increasingly returning to normal before Europe’s peak summer tourist season.

Greece’s civil aviation authority announced it was lifting all coronavirus rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports.

Previously, air travellers were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease.

People at a bar in Rome
A bar in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Under a decree passed by Italy’s health ministry, the country has done away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues.

The green pass, which showed proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus or a recent negative test, was still required to access hospitals and nursing homes.

Some indoor mask mandates also ended, including in supermarkets, workplaces and shops. Masks were still required on public transport, in cinemas and in all health care and elderly care facilities.

Public health officials said masks remained highly recommended for all indoor activities, and that private companies could still require them.

People wear face masks on a public transport bus in Rome
Public transport in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

As of Sunday, visitors to Italy also no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated online form required at airport check-in.

Despite restrictions being relaxed, public health officials urged prudence and stressed the pandemic was not over.

Italy is reporting 699 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and recording more than 100 deaths per day, with a total confirmed death toll at 163,500. But hospital capacity remains stable and under the critical threshold.

Italy was the epicentre of Europe’s outbreak when it recorded the first locally transmitted case on February 21 2020.

The government imposed one of the harshest lockdowns and production shutdowns in the West during the first wave of the virus, and maintained more stringent restrictions than many of its neighbours in subsequent waves.

