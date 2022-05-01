Jordan Pickford keeps out Chelsea as Everton boost their hopes of staying up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jordan Pickford keeps out Chelsea as Everton boost their hopes of staying up

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 4.32pm Updated: May 1 2022, 6.54pm
Jordan Pickford celebrates Everton’s huge win over Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jordan Pickford celebrates Everton's huge win over Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton proved their heart for a relegation scrap with a rousing 1-0 victory over Chelsea at a jubilant Goodison Park, with goalscorer Richarlison and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the heroes.

The Brazil international scored the 90th-minute equaliser against Leicester last time out but his 46th-minute strike was far more significant, because of the three points it secured in their bid for Premier League survival.

However, it would have meant little without a brilliant recovery save inches from the line from Cesar Azpilicueta’s shot by Pickford, who had been beaten by Mason Mount’s strike off both posts.

The Toffees began the match five points behind Leeds and Burnley in a fight for Premier League survival that could well go down to the wire.

Son Heung-min’s stunning goal helped Tottenham get their Champions League hopes back on track with a 3-1 win over Leicester.

The South Korean curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner to seal a brace that sees him register his highest tally in a Premier League season, moving to 19 goals – just three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Son Heung-min (centre) celebrates his second goal of the game for Tottenham
Son Heung-min (centre) celebrates his second goal of the game for Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane got the ball rolling with his customary goal against the Foxes, heading in a first-half corner for his 19th goal in 18 games against his former loan club.

It was clear where Leicester’s attention lies as they made eight changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Roma in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, and they only had a stoppage-time goal from Kelechi Iheanacho to show for their efforts.

Gabriel heads in Arsenal's winner
Gabriel heads in Arsenal’s winner (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal tightened their grip on fourth place, though, with goals from centre-backs Rob Holding and Gabriel delivering a 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Gunners struck from corners in each half to secure a crucial three points after a depleted Hammers side had equalised through Jarrod Bowen.

Defeat mathematically ends the Hammers’ own hopes of securing fourth place ahead of the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

