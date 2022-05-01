Body found in forest confirmed as missing mother Katie Kenyon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Body found in forest confirmed as missing mother Katie Kenyon

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 5.10pm
(Family Handout/PA)

A body found in the search for missing Katie Kenyon has been confirmed by police to be the mother-of-two.

Lancashire Constabulary said a post-mortem examination found that head injuries caused her death.

Ms Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday April 22, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.

A Ford Transit highlighted by police (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)

Police said officers discovered a body on Friday night in an area of the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about where Ms Kenyon could be.

On Sunday afternoon, the force tweeted: “We can now sadly confirm that the body found in the Forest of Bowland is that of Katie Kenyon.

“We found Katie on Friday following extensive searches and she has now been formally identified as the missing Padiham mum, 33.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday and the cause of death was given as head injuries.

“Our thoughts remain with Katie’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. The family continues to be supported by our specially trained officers.”

On Friday, Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing charged with the murder of Ms Kenyon.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody and a trial date was set for November 14.

