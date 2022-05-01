Three people in hospital as motorway crash causes long delays By Press Association May 1 2022, 8.00pm (Jonathan Brady/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people have been taken to hospital after a pile-up on the M4. Emergency services were called at 1.35pm on Sunday to a multi-vehicle collision which led to the eastbound carriageway being shut. Motorists faced severe delays in London between junctions 4 and 3 near Heathrow Airport. Emergency services, including National Highways traffic officers, arrived at the scene and the westbound route was blocked to allow the air ambulance to land. A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 1.35pm today (Sunday) to reports of a road traffic collision on the M4. “We sent a number of resources including three ambulances, a medic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer. “Our crews treated patients at the scene, and took three people to hospital.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Driver charged after two-vehicle crash shuts A91 in Fife Cooking oil spillage causes traffic chaos on M25 Four children among six taken to hospital after four-car crash Emergency services respond to ‘very serious collision’ on M1 in West Yorkshire