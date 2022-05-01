Picture released of Princess Charlotte and pet dog Orla to mark seventh birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Picture released of Princess Charlotte and pet dog Orla to mark seventh birthday

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 10.32pm Updated: May 1 2022, 11.36pm
New pictures of Charlotte have been released (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)
Princess Charlotte has been photographed with her arm around the family cocker spaniel in a picture taken to mark her seventh birthday.

The young royal, surrounded by bluebells, was snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk this weekend enjoying the outdoors.

Charlotte and pet dog Orla appear in one of three pictures released ahead of the princess turning seven on Monday.

William and Kate’s middle child is wearing her long hair loose around her shoulders and sporting a fine cable knit blue jumper which matches the colour of the flowers around her.

A white collar with dark dots completes the casual knitwear look.

In the picture featuring Orla, the dog – who has a black shiny coat – is looking to its right while Charlotte grins towards the camera, holding flowers in her left hand.

In one of the other pictures Charlotte is sitting cross-legged, while in the final picture she is sitting with her arms around her knees.

Charlotte
(Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

Orla is not the family’s first pet.

William and Kate’s’s previous dog Lupo – a wedding present from Kate’s brother James – died in November 2020.

The couple announced the death of Lupo in a rare personal post on their Instagram account.

“(Lupo) has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much,” they said.

Charlotte
(Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

The Cambridge family spend much of their time away from London at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Kate is a keen amateur photographer, and in 2017 she accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.

She regularly releases images of her children to mark important occasions like birthdays.

Last year, a picture of Charlotte looking happy and relaxed in a floral summer dress was released to mark her sixth birthday.

Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel
William and Kate with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

For her fifth birthday, Charlotte was pictured helping her brothers and their parents to load a van with food and delivering meals for people in need in Norfolk.

The birthday girl’s full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.

She was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, central London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Charlotte has been seen in public on two occasions recently.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Kate and Charlotte arriving for a service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She was with her parents and brother Prince George at the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on April 17.

On March 29 she was with her parents and George for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey for what was the Cambridge children’s first outing at a major church event.

