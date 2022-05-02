Five dead as building in Nigeria’s commercial hub collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

Five dead as building in Nigeria’s commercial hub collapses

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 1.50pm
Rescue workers search for survivors (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Rescue workers search for survivors (Sunday Alamba/AP)

A three-storey residential building has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, killing at least five people with many feared trapped, emergency response services said on Monday.

Ibrahim Farinloye, of Nigeria’s national emergency management agency, said: “Twenty-three people have been rescued alive, including seven children and 16 adults.

“Nine of those rescued alive have been treated and discharged.”

Among the dead are a mother and her son, said Mr Farinloye.

Nigeria building collapse
A three-storey residential building collapsed (Sunday Alamba/AP)

The residential building collapsed late Sunday in the Oyingbo area of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre and most populated city with more than 14 million people.

Residents and passersby gathered before dawn as they joined a team of emergency and aid workers who searched through the rubble in search of survivors.

It is not clear how many people were in the building, in a densely populated area of the city.

Building collapses in Nigeria are frequent, including in Lagos, which recorded five such incidents last year, including in November when more than 40 people died when a high-rise block still being constructed crumbled on top of workers.

Authorities face accusations that they have failed to enforce building regulations to make sure that structures are safe.

