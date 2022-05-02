Madeleine McCann’s parents say finding out truth is ‘essential’ 15 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Madeleine McCann’s parents say finding out truth is ‘essential’ 15 years on

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 4.52pm
Madeleine McCann disappeared from the apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007 (PA)
Madeleine McCann disappeared from the apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007 (PA)

Madeleine McCann’s parents say it is “essential” they learn the truth of what happened to their daughter ahead of the 15th anniversary of her disappearance.

In a message on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page on Monday, Kate and Gerry McCann wrote although “uncertainty creates weakness”, they need closure on what happened to the toddler at the holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.

The Metropolitan Police, which continues to treat Madeleine’s disappearance as a missing persons inquiry, said it is “committed” to finding the truth 15 years on.

Missing Madeleine McCann
Her parents say it is “essential” they learn the truth of what happened (Joe Giddens/PA)

The McCanns’ post read: “This year we mark 15 years since we last saw Madeleine.

“It feels no harder than any other but no easier either.

“It’s a very long time.

“Many people talk about the need for ‘closure’.

“It’s always felt a strange term.

“Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed.

“These things will remain.

“It is true though that uncertainty creates weakness; knowledge and certainty give strength, and for this reason our need for answers, for the truth, is essential.

“We are grateful for the ongoing work and commitment of the UK, Portuguese and German authorities as it is this combined police effort which will yield results and bring us those answers.

“As always, we would like to thank all of our supporters for their continued good wishes and support.

“It is a huge comfort to know that regardless of time passed, Madeleine is still in people’s hearts and minds.

“Thank you.”

In July 2013, Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine’s disappearance

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell from the Metropolitan Police, who leads the operation, said: “Fifteen years on from Madeleine’s disappearance in Praia Da Luz our thoughts, as always, are with her family.

“Officers continue to investigate the case and our dedicated team are still working closely with law enforcement colleagues from the Portuguese Policia Judiciaria as well as the German Bundeskriminalamt.

“At this time, the case remains a missing person’s inquiry and all involved are committed to doing what we can to find answers.”

It comes after convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, 44, was declared an official suspect by Portuguese authorities last month, which was welcomed by the couple.

Prosecutors in the Algarve city of Faro released a statement that said, according to a translation, that a person was named an “arguido”, a Portuguese legal designation which elevates a witness to the status of a named or formal suspect.

The statement did not name Brueckner but said the person was made an “arguido” by German authorities at the request of Portugal’s public prosecution service.

Brueckner, who was identified as a murder suspect by German prosecutors in June 2020, has reportedly denied any involvement in the case and has not been charged.

Investigators believe the convicted sex offender killed Madeleine, then three, after abducting her from the holiday apartment.

