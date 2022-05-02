Lyra McKee’s sister says letter leak exploits her murder for political purposes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

Lyra McKee’s sister says letter leak exploits her murder for political purposes

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 5.54pm
Lyra McKee’s sisters Nichola Corner and Joan Hunter (PA)
The sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has described the timing of a leaked letter as “exploitative of the tragedy for political purposes”.

A letter from Sinn Fein’s chairman Declan Kearney reportedly to Saoradh, a group accused of having links to the New IRA, mooted a potential “co-operation agreement” over achieving a border poll.

The New IRA is the dissident republican group linked to Ms McKee’s murder. She died after being hit by a bullet during rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry in 2019.

The letter emerged at the weekend, just days before the Stormont Assembly election, at which Sinn Fein has been projected to top the poll.

This would allow the party to become the first nationalists or republicans to nominate a First Minister.

Sinn Fein has been criticised over the letter.

The party’s vice-president, Michelle O’Neill confirmed Mr Kearney had written a letter to Saoradh, but said it was to tell “those people to say that they must now work towards unity and changing the constitutional position, but only by consent, only by the public working together”.

In a statement, Nichola McKee Corner said she had been aware since 2019 of Sinn Fein’s “efforts to encourage dissident republican groups, including Saoradh, to move away from violence and engage with the political process”.

“I am also aware that this encouragement has been unsuccessful to date,” she said.

“I would question the timing of the publication of this letter (given that it is over two years old) and the links made to my murdered sister.

“I view this as exploitation of our Lyra’s murder for political purposes in the run up to the election and find this entirely reprehensible.

“The people who chose to do this should hang their heads in shame for using my beloved sister in this way.”

Ms McKee-Corner also urged Saoradh and the other dissident groups to “accept that the war is over”.

“They need to relinquish violence once and for all,” she said.

Ms McKee’s partner, Sara Canning, was also sceptical about the timing of the release of the letter.

She said news of the letter did not surprise her as she felt it was inevitable that there would be attempts to “try and bring them into the fold to a degree”.

“I’m not a Sinn Fein fan but that’s how things were done in the 1990s, and that’s how violence was brought to an end here, we brought the people into the political realm,” she told the BBC.

Meanwhile Ms O’Neill described the election in a video on Twitter as a “moment in history and a moment for real change”.

“For the very first time you have the opportunity to vote for a First Minister for all, someone that will work in partnership with others, someone that will want to promote our economy, someone that will want to turn up for you and make a difference to you and your family’s lives,” she said.

