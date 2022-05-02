Four arrests after incident leaves one dead and one injured in Harlow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Four arrests after incident leaves one dead and one injured in Harlow

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 7.06pm
Four people have been arrested after the death of one man and another was left injured in Essex.

Police were called to Spencers Croft, Harlow, at 9pm on Sunday, Essex Police said in a statement.

There they found two injured men, one was taken to hospital while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of drugs, a 43-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a teenager.

A 46-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

All four remain in custody, and are being questioned.

DCI Louise Metcalfe, senior investigating officer, called on locals to check their doorbell footage and dash cams.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident in Spencers Croft,” she said.

“We would also like people to check their doorbell footage and dash cams to see if they have captured anything that may help the investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact us as soon as possible.”

