Four arrests after incident leaves one dead and one injured in Harlow

Four people have been arrested after the death of one man and another was left injured in Essex.

Police were called to Spencers Croft, Harlow, at 9pm on Sunday, Essex Police said in a statement.

There they found two injured men, one was taken to hospital while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of drugs, a 43-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a teenager.

A 46-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

All four remain in custody, and are being questioned.

DCI Louise Metcalfe, senior investigating officer, called on locals to check their doorbell footage and dash cams.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident in Spencers Croft,” she said.

“We would also like people to check their doorbell footage and dash cams to see if they have captured anything that may help the investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact us as soon as possible.”