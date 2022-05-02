Man and woman arrested over Essex shopping centre murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man and woman arrested over Essex shopping centre murder

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 7.52pm
A man was pronounced dead at Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Essex (Ian West/PA)
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who died in a shopping centre in Essex.

Police were called to reports that the victim, aged in his 30s, had been injured in a serious assault inside the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Essex Police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder, the force said on Monday.

Police said a 23-year-old man, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard said the force does not believe there is any threat to the wider community and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The officer, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation into this murder is progressing well and my team have worked hard through the day and night.

“Our investigation continues at pace and we are actively pursuing a number of leads in an effort to leave no stone unturned.

“We still believe based on the information known to the investigation, there is no threat to the wider community and that Lakeside is a safe place.

“My colleagues have spent the last few days at the Lakeside shopping centre reassuring visitors through their high visibility patrols and appealing for information.

“I would encourage anyone with information that has not already spoken to us, to approach an officer and tell us what they know. Please don’t hesitate to speak, you may have a vital piece of information.”

