Man accused of inflicting ‘numerous’ wounds on fatal knife attack victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man accused of inflicting ‘numerous’ wounds on fatal knife attack victims

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 11.49am
Court sketch of Joshua Jacques in the dock during a previous appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court sketch of Joshua Jacques in the dock during a previous appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A man accused of inflicting “numerous” wounds to four members of the same family in a fatal knife attack has appeared before the Old Bailey.

Joshua Jacques, 28, is charged over the deaths of NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Drummonds, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.

The four died in a terraced home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south London, on Monday April 25.

Joshua Jacques court case
Dolet Hill, 64, and Denton Burke, 58, who were found dead at an address in Bermondsey (Met Police/PA)

Police had been alerted to sounds of a disturbance at the property in the early hours of the morning.

Officers found the victims’ lifeless bodies, with Mr Burke discovered at the foot of the stairs and the three women in the kitchen.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said all four victims had “sustained numerous wounds inflicted by a knife or knives” and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The defendant was found naked in the bathroom upstairs.

He was arrested and taken to Brixton police station.

Joshua Jacques court case
Twenty-seven-year-old Samantha Drummonds was the youngest of the four who were killed (Met Police/PA)

Jacques, from Minard Road, Lewisham, south-east London, was subsequently charged with four counts of murder.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday for a preliminary hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

The defendant appeared by video link from custody at Belmarsh jail and spoke only to confirm his identity.

Joshua Jacques court case
Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, whose body was also found at the same address (Met Police/PA)

Mr Glasgow and defence barrister Brian Kennedy also appeared remotely for the short hearing.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for July 19 with a provisional trial to be set at a future date.

Jacques, who wore a grey tracksuit, was remanded into custody.

According to a Gofundme page set up to help pay funeral costs, the family have been left “truly heartbroken”.

Ms Hill had been happily married to council worker Mr Burke for 15 years and had worked in the NHS for more than 20 years.

Tanysha Drummonds, also known as Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, was a nurse who supported her mother in charity ventures and was described as “a doting wife, caring mother and a great friend”.

Her daughter Samantha was “an upbeat, fun-loving, bubbly young lady who adored her grandmother Dolet,” the family said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier