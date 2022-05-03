Volunteers criticise jet-skiers for ‘harassing’ seals resting on shoreline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volunteers criticise jet-skiers for ‘harassing’ seals resting on shoreline

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 1.51pm Updated: May 3 2022, 5.09pm
A volunteer group has criticised jet-skiers for “harassing” a group of seals close to the shoreline, where the animals are trying to keep warm while their new coats grow.

Friends of Horsey Seals received a report of two jet-skis hurtling past around 200 grey seals at Horsey Beach in Norfolk on Monday afternoon, panicking the marine mammals.

They said many of the spooked seals stampeded into the sea and that, around 20 minutes later, the jet-skis returned and went through the group of seals in the water.

A couple walking on the beach, who witnessed the incident, took photographs and sent them to Friends of Horsey Seals.

At this time of year grey seals come ashore to moult off their old worn-out coats, the group said.

Their metabolism slows down during the moult and they do not eat as much, staying out of the cold sea to retain body heat until their new coat has grown.

Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, said: “It is common sense that there should be a minimum distance that jet-skiers can come to any beach not only to protect wildlife but also swimmers, especially children.

“Harassing the seals in this way was a dangerous and unacceptable thing to do”.

Sally Butler, a member of the Friends of Horsey Seals Rescue Team, said: “It is vitally important that they keep warm during this six-week process.

“Their condition will deteriorate if they are chased around and are forced to use excess energy.

“Forcing them into the sea at this time can be damaging to their overall health and impact their long-term chances of survival.

“More importantly when the grey seal’s annual moult ends in the next few weeks, the common seal’s pupping season begins, and many heavily pregnant common seals will come ashore and rest among the grey seals.

“Disturbing them at this time risks them aborting their pups.”

Norfolk Police said it had received a report of jet-skis being used in the water near the seals at Horsey, and that inquiries are ongoing.

