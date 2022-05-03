Pep Guardiola warns Man City may need to top first-leg display to reach CL final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola warns Man City may need to top first-leg display to reach CL final

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 2.21pm Updated: May 3 2022, 7.35pm
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City will probably have to improve on their first leg display against Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City will probably have to improve on their first leg display against Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final (Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City will probably have to improve on their first-leg performance against Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League final.

City are 4-3 up in the last-four clash with Real after a pulsating initial encounter at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu, City boss Guardiola said: “Yes, probably we will have to be better (than in the first leg to go through).

“But at the same time I would like to tell you one thing – we could play much, much worse than we played and we could win, and not anyone can deny my assessment is right.

“So nobody knows, football is unpredictable. Sometimes you get something you don’t deserve, sometimes you don’t get something maybe you deserve, for the effort, for many things.”

The tie is a showdown between the table-toppers in England and Spain, City battling it out with Liverpool at the Premier League summit while Real last weekend reclaimed the LaLiga title.

Guardiola, whose side are looking to reach the final of this competition for a second successive season, a year on from ending as runners-up to Chelsea, added: “I think it is two good teams and we saw it one week ago when we played. They are the champions in Spain, we are trying to be champions.

“To try to be in another final, a second year in a row, is our target.

“We saw the game (last week), the good things, and the other things we have to improve, and we are going to try to do it.

“The past is the past, this is another game. We know it is 180 minutes, two legs. What has happened has happened.

“We talk about good things we have done, to try to do it again, and some things we have to do better, and we go there for that. I think everybody is ready to try to do it.

Bernardo Silva
Manchester City are 4-3 up after the first leg (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The fact we’ve been there quite often in the last years, in these big games or scenarios, in terms of ‘yeah, we’ve been here’, when you won – that helps. But that does not guarantee that you are going to play good or perform well. This is what we are going to try to do.”

Guardiola was asked about Real’s Luka Modric claiming that if the Spanish side produced their best performance, they would make the final, and said: “Every team thinks if they play their best they have more chance to beat their opponent. That is normal. We feel it too.”

Guardiola also expressed his admiration for the Spanish outfit’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

“I congratulate him, of course, for the Spanish league – I did it when he came last week,” the former Barcelona boss said.

Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to the LaLiga title (Bernat Armangue/AP)

“He has been all around the world in the biggest football countries with fantastic teams, and always did an incredible job and his football always is really good.

“And apart from that he is an exceptional person. I was lucky to meet him years ago and every time when you are with him you feel like he is a calm person and he knows how to control his emotions and feelings, and I think his teams express perfectly who he is.”

Wednesday’s contest could see Kyle Walker make a return to action after missing the last five matches due to an ankle injury.

Walker is back in training and Guardiola confirmed he will travel to Spain, with a late decision to be made. Fellow defender John Stones remains sidelined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]