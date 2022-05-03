Tory MP facing bankruptcy proceedings given time to raise money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory MP facing bankruptcy proceedings given time to raise money

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 2.35pm
A judge has given Conservative MP Adam Afriyie, who is facing bankruptcy proceedings, time to raise money.
Judge Sally Barber on Tuesday approved a plan for Adam Afriyie, who represents Windsor, to sell a property.

The judge considered Mr Afriyie’s case at an online hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court.

HM Revenue & Customs had filed a bankruptcy petition, the judge heard.

Judge Barber said she had been asked to “validate” a plan for Mr Afriyie to sell his “main private residence”.

Adam Afriyie at a Conservative Party conference

Mr Afriyie did not appear at Tuesday’s hearing, but the judge heard from a lawyer representing him.

Details of the amount Mr Afriyie is said to owe did not emerge at the hearing. But the judge was told that the property set to be sold had a mortgage of about £3 million.

She heard that there were a number of creditors, and that the main creditor was HM Revenue & Customs.

Judge Barber indicated that the case would be reviewed in about three months.

Mr Afriyie, who is in his 50s, was elected in 2005

A “background” section on the website www.adamafriyie.org says: “Adam is known for his thoughtfulness, honesty and plain-speaking style.

“Born in 1965 to a white English mother and a black Ghanaian father, Adam was brought up by his mother in social housing in South London.

“He attended Oliver Goldsmith Primary School in Peckham and went on to gain a B.Sc. in Agricultural Economics from Imperial College (Wye).”

News of the bankruptcy proceedings emerged in late 2019.

A spokeswoman for Mr Afriyie told the BBC at the time that the petition had arisen due to “complex business reasons”.

She said then that the petition was “subject to legal challenge” and likely to be be “dismissed as part of the ongoing negotiations with HMRC” or when an agreement was reached.”

