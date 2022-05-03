Upscale development – seven snakes left abandoned in house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Upscale development – seven snakes left abandoned in house

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 4.33pm
Four adult corn snakes, two baby corn snakes and a python were discovered (Handout/PA)
The RSPCA has issued a warning over exotic pets after seven snakes were left abandoned at a house in Greater Manchester.

A royal python and six corn snakes were found sheltering in a front room and an upstairs bedroom of a property in Railway Street, Heywood.

The owner of the reptiles made contact with the RSPCA and his landlord to say he would be leaving his snakes behind as he was moving home.

Inspectors Catherine Byrnes and Ryan King found all seven snakes in healthy and good condition, despite being kept in makeshift plastic tubs and containers.

The four adult corn snakes, two baby corn snakes and a python were collected and taken into the care of a specialist reptile rescue near Knutsford, Cheshire, on Monday April 25.

The RSPCA warned that many people are unaware how much of a commitment is required to take on snakes as pets.

Ms Byrnes said anyone wishing to own the reptiles should research the needs of the particular species, and only consider keeping one if they can meet those responsibilities.

She said: “While the needs of the snakes weren’t being met when we found them in this property they were in a good condition and the owner had clearly been feeding them.

“To look after snakes you do need to provide a living environment for them with adequate heating, lighting and humidity. We did find some heat mats in a bedroom, but obviously the owner hadn’t got around to using them or housing his snakes properly.”

Ms Byrnes added: “Potential owners need to think carefully before they adopt snakes and other exotics because they are specialist animals. You need to have the correct set-up to look after them and you need to understand you are responsible for finding them a suitable home if you are unable to continue caring for them.

“We can help out, but it is not that simple as animals like this can be difficult to rehome.”

