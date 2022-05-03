Two-time grand slam finalist Kevin Anderson announces his retirement from tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Two-time grand slam finalist Kevin Anderson announces his retirement from tennis

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 4.37pm
Kevin Anderson, right, was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018 (John Walton/PA)
Kevin Anderson, right, was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018 (John Walton/PA)

Two-time grand slam finalist Kevin Anderson has announced his retirement from tennis.

The 35-year-old South African hit a peak of world number five in 2018 after the best 12 months of his career in which he reached a first slam final at the US Open before repeating the feat at Wimbledon.

The latter came after an epic victory over John Isner in the semi-finals, which went to 26-24 in the final set and was the catalyst for the introduction of final-set tie-breaks.

Anderson did not win a set in either final, losing to Rafael Nadal in New York and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, but will be remembered as a player who maximised his potential.

Writing on social media, Anderson said: “Today I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis.

“I am so thankful for the wonderful things that have come my way purely because I was a part of this sport.

“As a kid, my dad used to tell me that success isn’t defined by results but by the effort and sacrifice you make along the way in becoming the best you can be. I gave it my best.”

Anderson, who at 6ft 8in is one of the tallest leading players of all time, came late to the professional ranks after studying at the University of Illinois and did not establish himself in the top 100 until 2010.

He rose gradually thereafter, reaching his first grand slam quarter-final at the US Open in 2015 and breaking into the top 10 later the same season.

As well as his two slam finals, he also won seven ATP Tour titles, most recently in Newport, USA last summer.

Injuries have increasingly taken their toll, with Anderson undergoing surgery on his ankle in 2016 and knee in 2020. Now ranked 107, he played his final tournament at the Miami Open last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier