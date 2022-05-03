Trump businesses and inaugural committee to pay out £600,000 to settle lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trump businesses and inaugural committee to pay out £600,000 to settle lawsuit

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 4.49pm
The Presidential Inaugural Committee raised 107 million US dollars to host events celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Former US president Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington DC 750,000 US dollars (£600,000) to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general.

Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organisation and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. The document had not yet been signed by a judge.

The agreement said the case was being resolved “to avoid the cost, burden and risks of further litigation” and that the organisations “dispute these allegations on numerous grounds and deny having engaged in any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct”.

As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of 750,000 US dollars, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organisations, the settlement paperwork said.

“We’re resolving our lawsuit and sending the message that if you violate DC nonprofit law – no matter how powerful you are – you’ll pay,” Mr Racine said in a tweet.

In a statement, Mr Trump blasted Mr Racine and noted that the settlement included no admission of guilt or liability.

“As crime rates are soaring in our nation’s capital, it is necessary that the attorney general focus on those issues rather than a further leg of the greatest witch hunt in political history,” Mr Trump said.

“This was yet another example of weaponising law enforcement against the Republican Party and, in particular, the former president of the United States.”

Mr Racine has said the committee misused nonprofit funds and co-ordinated with the hotel’s management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events.

He said one of the event’s planners raised concerns about pricing with Mr Trump, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and Rick Gates, a top campaign official at the time.

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The committee has maintained that its finances were independently audited, and that all money was spent in accordance with the law.

The committee raised an unprecedented 107 million US dollars (£85,000) to host events celebrating Mr Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. But the committee’s spending has drawn mounting scrutiny.

Mr Gates, a former Trump campaign aide who co-operated in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, personally managed discussions with the hotel about using the space, including ballrooms and meeting rooms, the attorney general’s office has said.

In one instance, Mr Gates contacted Ms Trump and told her that he was “a bit worried about the optics” of the committee paying such a high fee, Mr Racine said.

Prosecutors said the committee could have hosted inaugural events at other venues either for free or for reduced costs but did not consider those options.

