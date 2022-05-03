I’m not the greatest – Ronnie O’Sullivan rejects top honour after seventh title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’m not the greatest – Ronnie O’Sullivan rejects top honour after seventh title

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 6.01pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan rejected the plaudits after winning his seventh world snooker title (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan has dismissed the accolades that poured in after his Crucible victory on Monday night and insisted no amount of world titles will convince him he is the greatest.

Most observers agree that O’Sullivan’s 18-13 triumph over Judd Trump, which matched Stephen Hendry’s record of seven world crowns, brought an end to any lingering arguments over the identity of the sport’s all-time number one.

But the 46-year-old shrugged off any question of comparisons and maintained there are still many elements of the game in which his rivals remain far superior.

Ronnie O’Sullivan says comparisons with Stephen Hendry are irrelevant (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I don’t consider myself the greatest ever at all,” said O’Sullivan, who held off a valiant fightback by Trump having started the day with a seven-frame advantage. “There are a lot of players out there that I wish I had elements of their game in my game.

“I won’t consider myself the greatest if I win eight. I don’t want to be considered the greatest. I want to be known as someone who loves snooker and loves playing.”

O’Sullivan cut a figure of contentment for most of the 17 days of the tournament, and believes he has now struck a balance which will enable him to continue to enjoy competing for a number of years.

It marks a significant change in attitude for the Londoner, who has frequently threatened to walk away from the game, and often expressed his dislike for the unique pressure-cooker atmosphere of the Crucible.

“It’s hard to resist coming here,” admitted O’Sullivan. “I’ve accepted that three weeks of my year I’ve got to expect to go through the mill, and that’s a small price to pay.

“I’m prepared to do that. It’s great to win this tournament, but life goes on tomorrow and I’ll enjoy a few weeks off before getting back to work.”

O’Sullivan says he could play at the Crucible into his fifties (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Striking out alone as the first eight-time champion in Crucible history may be of no concern to O’Sullivan, but like his fellow ‘Class of 92’ members John Higgins and Mark Williams, he now sees no reason to step aside for a new generation of stars.

“I could probably play to my mid-fifties if I wanted to,” said O’Sullivan. “Tournaments like this will probably be a bit of a strain at that age, but I could probably pitch up and win one or two matches.

“All the other tournaments, why not? I enjoy being on the circuit, I enjoy being on the road. I don’t need the money. If I’m enjoying it and having fun with it, I’ll play as long as I want to play.”

Judd Trump launched a valiant comeback bid against O’Sullivan (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Meanwhile Trump insisted he would not make the World Championship a priority after failing to land an elusive second Crucible crown.

Trump has already won 24 ranking titles and says he prefers the pursuit of regular trophies on the tour to a specific focus on getting anywhere near the multiple world titles held by the likes of O’Sullivan, Hendry and Steve Davis.

“I just try and win every single event, it really is as simple as that,” said Trump. “Hopefully I can win some more in the coming years, but if that means I have to not win as many world titles, so be it.”

