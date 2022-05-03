Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 7.01pm
Karim Benzema celebrates scoring against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Karim Benzema celebrates scoring against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Karim Benzema goes into Real Madrid’s second leg against Manchester City with the Champions League single-season scoring record in sight.

Benzema’s 14 goals in this season’s competition are just three shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, and joint-fifth in the chart overall.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his season and how he compares.

Frenchman on fire

France striker Benzema scored five goals in as many games in the group stage of this year’s competition, including a brace against Shakhtar Donetsk, but it is in the knockout rounds where he has truly come to life.

After being shut out along with his team as they lost the first leg 1-0 to Paris St Germain in the last 16, his hat-trick in the return fixture saw his side through 3-2 on aggregate.

He fired another treble in the quarter-final first leg against Chelsea – the fourth in his Champions League career, exceeded only by Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with eight apiece and Robert Lewandowski with five – and scored an extra-time winner after the Blues matched the 3-1 scoreline in 90 minutes.

Two goals, including an outrageous Panenka penalty, in last week’s barnstorming 4-3 loss to City kept Real in the tie and set up the possibility of more drama on Wednesday.

One more goal will match Ronaldo’s record 10 in the knockout stages, set in 2016-17, while Benzema has 42 goals in all competitions this season.

Matching Messi, chasing Cristiano

Most Champions League goals in a season
Karim Benzema is in sight of a Champions League record (PA graphic)

Ronaldo started his historic campaign with a hat-trick against Galatasaray, and scored twice in a game on a further five occasions – against Copenhagen and Juventus in the group stage, Schalke home and away in the last 16 and at Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

He scored once each in the return fixtures with Juve and Copenhagen, with Borussia Dortmund his other victims on the way to a final where his late extra-time penalty capped a 4-1 win over Atletico Madrid. He scored in 10 of the 11 games he played, with the home leg against Bayern the only exception.

He almost repeated the dose two years later, scoring 16 in 12 games including four against Malmo and further hat-tricks against Shakhtar and Wolfsburg, and also netted 15 in 2017-18.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final
Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for Champions League goals in a season (Nick Potts/PA)

The latter total was matched by Lewandowski as Bayern won the 2019-20 tournament. The Pole achieved that mark in 10 games to Ronaldo’s 13, helped by a four-goal salvo against Red Star Belgrade and doubles against Tottenham, Olympiakos and Chelsea.

Benzema has already matched Messi’s best Champions League tally, 14 in 2011-12. That came in 11 games though the Argentinian only scored in six of those, including a hat-trick against Viktoria Plzen and five goals against Bayer Leverkusen – a record for a Champions League game, matched two years later by Luiz Adriano for Shakhtar Donetsk against BATE Borisov.

