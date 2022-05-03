Health minister confirms delay to decision on National Maternity Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Health minister confirms delay to decision on National Maternity Hospital

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 9.51pm Updated: May 3 2022, 10.13pm
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly (Brian Lawless/PA)
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Irish health minister has said that the decision on the new site of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) will come before the Cabinet in two weeks’ time.

Stephen Donnelly sought to respond to critics of the ownership arrangements for the long-delayed hospital by publishing legal documents late on Tuesday evening on the HSE website and promising to take questions from the Oireachtas Health Committee.

The planned relocation of the hospital from Dublin’s Holles Street to a site at Elm Park alongside St Vincent’s Hospital, as well as its governance and ownership, has been the subject of controversy for some time.

At a briefing on Tuesday, Mr Donnelly said that Cabinet has agreed to publish the legal documents relating to the relocation, and that he would brief the Health Committee on the plans.

A memo will go before Cabinet in two weeks’ time, he added.

“The new hospital will be the greatest investment in infrastructure in women’s healthcare that we’ve ever had,” Mr Donnelly said.

He admitted that while questions had been raised, people need not have cause for concern.

“There’s various concerns being raised, so around the investment in the state and the investment of the state being protected, but I think the biggest concern that people are raising is they want reassurance.

“They want absolutely reassurance that the new hospital will be fully independent, that it will be clinically independent, that it will be operationally independent, and it will offer all services.

“That is absolutely the case. There are multiple layers of protection in place.”

Mr Donnelly said that he wanted people to “see for themselves and be able to see within the memorandum of understanding the clinical protections in the NMH and indeed the obligations on the new National Maternity hospital to provide all services”.

The planned decision to push ahead with Cabinet approval on Tuesday had been met with criticism from both protesters and from politicians.

Mr Donnelly indicated that the Government would now try to alleviate those worries.

“There is absolutely no ambiguity whatsoever about the clinical and operational independence of the National Maternity Hospital.

“That’s absolutely guaranteed with multiple layers of protection in place.”

Mr Donnelly, flanked by several health officials including the Master of the National Maternity Hospital, Professor Shane Higgins, and Dr Rhona Mahony, a consultant obstetrician and board member of Vincent’s Healthcare Group, stressed that there could be no more delays.

He said that the health of women was at stake, after years of delay.

“Who owns the land under the building has absolutely no impact on the services provided, or the governance of the building,” he said.

He said that the state also does not own the land under GP surgeries or primary care centres.

Mr Donnelly said that a 299-year-lease will give the Irish state a proprietary interest in the land, with the HSE leasing the site for the hospital from St Vincent’s and owning the hospital itself.

Under the constitution of the new hospital, the health minister will not have day-to-day involvement but will have a so-called “golden share” in the company, allowing them to intervene to direct the Board to ensure all maternity, gynaecological or neonatal care is provided if it proves necessary.

“I really hope we’re two weeks away from a Government commitment to build this hospital,” Dr Mahony said.

She insisted that women were currently facing inadequate maternity care and could not wait any longer.

“I know that there are people at the moment who have real concerns about this hospital. And I know that there’s been so much misinformation unfortunately in the public domain for many years now.”

“We must not let this project fall apart because of misinformation.

“We must remember at all times what is at stake here, what we can create for women in this country. And this is an opportunity that must not be missed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]