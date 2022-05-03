Britain’s potential second-biggest EuroMillions win on offer this Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britain’s potential second-biggest EuroMillions win on offer this Friday

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 11.03pm Updated: May 3 2022, 11.27pm
Friday’s jackpot is estimated at £164 million (Alamy/PA)
Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot stands at an estimated £164 million – meaning if it is scooped by a British player they will become the UK’s second-biggest winner.

The current British record holder won £170 million in October 2019.

Camelot’s Andy Carter said Friday’s top prize could be secured by one ticketholder or shared between multiple winners in participating countries.

National Lottery stock
Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is £164 million (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Carter said: “Friday’s EuroMillions draw is set to be an exciting night as the jackpot will be a gigantic estimated £164 million.

“If one lucky ticket-holder scoops the jackpot, they will become the second biggest-ever National Lottery winner so we’re urging players to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this incredible prize.

“National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30 million every week.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2 billion has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.”

This comes after no-one scooped the top EuroMillions prize on Tuesday.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were: 08, 20, 26, 47, 48 – while the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 08.

Some 47 lucky players matched four main numbers and both lucky stars, with UK winners in this cohort gaining £1,040.10 each.

Tuesday’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were: 01, 18, 20, 25, 26, while the Thunderball was 03.

