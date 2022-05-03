Diets of British teenagers are unhealthy and unsustainable, says study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diets of British teenagers are unhealthy and unsustainable, says study

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 11.03pm
The majority of children are not eating enough fruit and vegetables, a new study suggests (PA)
The majority of British teenagers do not even eat an apple a day, a new study suggests.

Adolescents in the UK have diets which are “unhealthy and unsustainable”, according to the research.

Experts found that seven in 10 British teenagers do not even consume 100g of fruit each day – the equivalent of around one small apple.

Nine in 10 are not eating enough veg and 73% exceed the recommended limits of sugar consumption each day, researchers claimed.

The study, which is being presented at the European Congress on Obesity in the Netherlands, set out to assess the proportion of adolescents who are broadly eating in line with a “planetary health diet” which is said to be both healthy and sustainable for the planet by reducing greenhouse gas production.

To assess teenagers’ food consumption, researchers examined data from 942 pupils aged 11 to 15 who go to 16 schools in the West Midlands.

Pupils completed a survey on their dietary intake the day before.

Some 70% consumed less than 100g a day of fruit and 91% did not eat 200g of vegetables each day.

Most were eating more poultry and potatoes than targets set out by the diet – which suggests people should eat plant foods with small amounts of meat and fish.

The authors concluded: “This study suggests adolescents in the West Midlands are consuming diets which are neither healthy nor sustainable.”

Study lead Dr Ankita Gupta, from the University of Birmingham, said governments and dietary guidelines need to acknowledge that a third of adolescents in the UK are overweight or obese and “consider interventions that focus on transforming food systems, changing food policy and supporting diets that benefit both young people’s health and the planet”.

Dr Gupta added: “For many young people living in the UK and other western countries, eating according to the planetary health diet will entail a major change, and it will take time to change our eating habits.

“Schools are where children spend most of their time, making this a crucial setting for programmes, strategies, and policies that alter the food environment by shaping the choices available and the options they choose. We tend to stick to the dietary habits we develop as children.”

