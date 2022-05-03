Jurgen Klopp hails reaction as ‘mentality monsters’ finally show up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp hails reaction as ‘mentality monsters’ finally show up

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 11.31pm
Jurgen Klopp, centre, celebrates Liverpool’s win (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Jurgen Klopp, centre, celebrates Liverpool's win (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told his players he wanted Spain to see his ‘mentality monsters’ in their Champions League semi-final second leg and was relieved they eventually made an appearance.

The Reds boss’ intention was for his players to come out of the blocks and consolidate their 2-0 first-leg lead over Villarreal to ensure passage to a third final in five seasons.

What actually happened was they had to prove their ability to react to adversity after the advantage was wiped out by debut goals in the competition from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp’s side had to battle into the Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)

The introduction of winger Luis Diaz at half-time and a tactical tweak saw the match turned on its head with three goals in 12 minutes from Fabinho, Diaz and Sadio Mane, helped by an unconvincing goalkeeping performance by goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Not only was this their first European semi-final away leg win in five attempts since 1985, the 5-2 aggregate scoreline also ensured Liverpool became the first English club to reach the final of the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season.

Asked what the message was at half-time, Klopp said: “Play better than the first half.

“We just explained where we had to go and move smarter. There was no flexibility, nothing, so we had to mix that up and cause them some problems because with the man-orientated defending we played into their hands.”

Klopp, who in qualifying for his own fourth final equalled the record of Marcello Lippi, Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti, said making a third in five years was “Massive. Outstanding.”

“Before the game I told the boys I’d like to read the headline ‘Mentality monsters were in town’ – ‘Mentalidad monstrousa’ or whatever – because I wanted us to be the ones who went for the result and not defend,” he said.

“I couldn’t see that at first but the second half was. For me it was like this because of how much we impressed on them about coming back in the second half.

“With 500 games the boys played, a completely normal thing like the first half can happen but how we reacted and how it happened is special.

“I know supporters of other clubs might have been happy with the first half and that we got a ‘knock’.

“It is really difficult to reach three finals (in one season), which is probably the reason why no-one did it so far but we made it happen.

“When the finals show up in our schedule we will make sure we are ready for it.”

Unai Emery shows his passion as Villarreal take on Liverpool
Unai Emery’s side gave Liverpool a scare (Adam Davy/PA)

Villarreal, last season’s Europa League champions, were trying to create history of their own by reaching a first Champions League final and while they came close, manager Unai Emery admits it was not a surprise they came up short.

“We made a huge effort in the first half and we knew that could be heavy on our legs in the second half,” he said.

“We were not quite the same team in the second half. We couldn’t find the right amount of strength. We lacked something extra.”

