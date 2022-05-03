Novak Djokovic sets up Andy Murray clash and remains world number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Novak Djokovic sets up Andy Murray clash and remains world number one

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 11.53pm
Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Gael Monfils in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Novak Djokovic made sure he will remain world number one at the end of this week after his stranglehold over Gael Monfils continued at the Madrid Open.

Djokovic, contesting just his fourth tournament of the season following a challenging time off-court, extended his perfect record against the Frenchman to 18 wins from as many matches.

He guaranteed a record-extending 369th week atop the ATP rankings with a 6-3 6-2 victory and will face Britain’s Andy Murray in the third round.

“I would probably rate it as the best performance of the year, I would say,” Djokovic said. “(It was a) very, very good performance.

“I’m very pleased, considering that up to now I was not playing my best tennis in the few tournaments that I played this year and still kind of finding my rhythm, finding my groove.”

Murray overcame Denis Shapovalov 6-1 3-6 6-2 in just over two hours and Djokovic welcomed the three-time grand slam champion’s return to fitness and form after a long-term hip injury.

“I have seen a few of his matches,” Djokovic told the ATP website. “He’s moving well, playing better and better.

“It’s really fantastic to see, because he’s an important player for our game. He’s made his mark in the history of our sport by winning multiple slams and gold medals and (being ranked) number one in the world. He’s one of the most important names that we have.

“To have him still compete is great, and to have him even play at the high level as the time goes by is impressive, considering the surgery and what he has been through in the last few years. His resilience and fighting spirit is really inspiring.”

Andrey Rublev, who defeated Djokovic in the final of the Serbia Open last weekend, was given a scare before seeing off British opponent Jack Draper in three sets.

Draper overpowered his Russian opponent in the opening set and led 3-0 in the third but Rublev fought back to claim a 2-6 6-4 7-5 victory.

The Londoner said: “I’m gutted obviously that I couldn’t sustain my level and come through the match but, at the same time, this week’s a new experience for me, being on the clay in a top event like this and playing a top-10 player.

“A good experience for me. Obviously I want to do well and win, but I’ve got to take the positives from that. I still feel like there is such a long way to go in all areas for me, which is really exciting.”

