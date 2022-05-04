What the papers say – May 4

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers feature Roe v Wade, the local elections and BP’s latest returns.

The Independent and The Guardian lead on concerns the US Supreme Court may be poised to end national abortion access by overturning Roe v Wade.

Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Outcry at court threat to abortion rights across US” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LOFeDK3RfT — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 3, 2022

Guardian front page, Wednesday 4 May 2022 – Biden: leaked anti-abortion ruling ‘imperils civil rights’ pic.twitter.com/I2lIlB9ql0 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 3, 2022

The Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda is “in chaos”, according to the i.

Wednesday's front page: Rwanda migrant plan in chaos#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wcg5wtB8dB — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 3, 2022

The Daily Mail continues with its coverage of allegations Sir Keir Starmer broke Covid rules.

The Daily Express splashes with the Prime Minister promising to “fire up” the economy, while the Daily Star says Mr Johnson tried to take credit for free bus passes after he was told a pensioner was forced to stay on a bus to keep warm.

Wednesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “PM: I’ll Fire Up Economy To Beat Cost Of Living Crisis” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZtJTRM1LQy — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 3, 2022

The Daily Telegraph says senior MPs have called for an inquiry into claims France kept information secret about missiles that killed British sailors in the Falklands war.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'France urged to come clean on Exocets'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/OKWVbxwuRn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 3, 2022

Covid loans were given to ISIS in Syria, according to Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'COVID LOANS GIVEN TO ISIS' 🔴 Thousands sent to terror group in Syria, court told #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FTTHvIjPC3 — Metro (@MetroUK) May 3, 2022

The Daily Mirror and the Financial Times lead on BP’s “bumper earnings”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 4 May https://t.co/0Lfj05dOSB pic.twitter.com/hwmx4zOI5T — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 3, 2022

The Times runs an interview with the Cambridge vice-chancellor warning that privately educated school kids will get fewer students into the university.

And pyjama fibres have been found in a van owned by the Madeleine McCann suspect, according to The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Fibres from Madeleine McCann’s Eeyore pyjamas ‘found’ in suspect Christian B’s camper van in bombshell developmenthttps://t.co/ywIql00SVa pic.twitter.com/LY0s94h7cu — The Sun (@TheSun) May 3, 2022