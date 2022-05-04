Robot chef learns to ‘taste’ as it goes, researchers suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robot chef learns to ‘taste’ as it goes, researchers suggest

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 5.03am
Robot chef learns to ‘taste’ as it goes, researchers suggest (University of Cambridge/PA)
A robot “chef” has been trained to taste food at different stages of the chewing process to check if it is salty enough, imitating a similar process in humans.

The University of Cambridge researchers suggest their results could be useful in the development of automated or semi-automated food preparation by helping robots to learn what does and does not taste good, making them better cooks.

When food is chewed, people notice a change in taste and texture.

For example, biting into a fresh tomato at the height of summer will release juices, and as it is chewed, saliva and digestive enzymes are released, changing our perception of the tomato’s flavour.

Robot tasting eggs and tomato
The robot, which has already been trained to make omelettes, tasted nine different variations of scrambled eggs and tomatoes at three different stages of the chewing process.

It then produced taste maps of the different dishes.

The researchers found this “taste as you go” approach improved the robot’s ability to quickly and accurately assess the saltiness of the dish.

Grzegorz Sochacki from Cambridge’s Department of Engineering, the paper’s first author, said: “Most home cooks will be familiar with the concept of tasting as you go – checking a dish throughout the cooking process to check whether the balance of flavours is right.

“If robots are to be used for certain aspects of food preparation, it’s important that they are able to ‘taste’ what they’re cooking.”

Co-author Dr Arsen Abdulali, also from the Department of Engineering, said: “Current methods of electronic testing only take a single snapshot from a homogenised sample, so we wanted to replicate a more realistic process of chewing and tasting in a robotic system, which should result in a tastier end product.”

To imitate the human process of chewing and tasting in their robot chef, researchers attached a probe – which acts like a saltiness sensor – to a robot arm.

They prepared scrambled eggs and tomatoes, varying the number of tomatoes and the amount of salt in each dish.

Using the probe, the robot “tasted” the dishes in a grid-like fashion, returning a reading in just a few seconds.

In order to imitate the change in texture caused by chewing, the team then put the egg mixture in a blender and had the robot test the dish again.

The different readings at different points of this chewing produced taste maps of each dish.

According to the study, there was a significant improvement in the ability of robots to assess  saltiness over other electronic tasting methods, which are often time-consuming and only provide a single reading.

Researchers say that by imitating the human processes of chewing and tasting, robots will eventually be able to produce food that humans will enjoy and could be tweaked according to individual tastes.

Dr Abdulali said: “When a robot is learning how to cook, like any other cook, it needs indications of how well it did.

“We want the robots to understand the concept of taste, which will make them better cooks.

“In our experiment, the robot can ‘see’ the difference in the food as it’s chewed, which improves its ability to taste.”

Dr Muhammad Chughtai, senior scientist at with domestic appliances manufacturer Beko, which is collaborating on the project, said: “We believe that the development of robotic chefs will play a major role in busy households and assisted living homes in the future.

“This result is a leap forward in robotic cooking, and by using machine and deep learning algorithms, mastication will help robot chefs adjust taste for different dishes and users.”

The findings are published in the journal Frontiers in Robotics & AI.

