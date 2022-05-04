London’s £19bn Elizabeth line to open on May 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

London’s £19bn Elizabeth line to open on May 24

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 10.03am Updated: May 4 2022, 1.37pm
London’s Elizabeth line railway will open on Tuesday May 24 (PA)
London’s Elizabeth line railway will open on Tuesday May 24 (PA)

London’s delayed and over-budget Elizabeth line railway will finally open on Tuesday May 24, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

Services will initially operate from Mondays to Saturdays, allowing further testing and software updates to take place on Sundays.

Crossrail – the project to build the new east-west railway – was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

But it has been hit by numerous problems including construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems.

The total cost of the project has been estimated at £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

It is hoped the Queen – after whom the line is named – will be involved in the opening.

TfL commissioner Andy Byford said: “I am delighted that we can now announce a date for the opening of the Elizabeth line in May.

“We are using these final few weeks to continue to build up reliability on the railway and get the Elizabeth line ready to welcome customers.

“The opening day is set to be a truly historic moment for the capital and the UK, and we look forward to showcasing a simply stunning addition to our network.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the Elizabeth line will make the capital “safer, fairer, greener and more prosperous”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

He went on: “This is the most significant addition to our transport network in decades, and will revolutionise travel across the capital and the South East – as well as delivering a £42 billion boost to the whole UK economy and hundreds of thousands of new homes and jobs.

“Green public transport is the future, and the opening of the Elizabeth line is a landmark moment for our capital and our whole country, particularly in this special Platinum Jubilee year.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused Mr Khan of breaking pre-election communications rules, as local elections take place across London on Thursday.

The Conservative Cabinet minister said the Labour mayor had displayed “breathtaking political cynicism”.

The Elizabeth line will stretch from Reading in Berkshire to Shenfield in Essex and Abbey Wood in south-east London.

It will initially operate in three sections.

Trains in the central area will run every five minutes through new tunnels between Paddington and Abbey Wood from 6.30am until 11pm.

The Sunday closures will be lifted on June 5 to help people travelling in the capital during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Services already run in the east and west sections, but they will be rebranded from TfL Rail to the Elizabeth line from May 24.

They will continue to run seven days a week.

The three sections are expected to be integrated in the autumn.

Bond Street Elizabeth line station will not be ready to open on May 24.

It is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]