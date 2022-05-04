Weekly Covid-19 death registrations rise again despite bank holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Weekly Covid-19 death registrations rise again despite bank holiday

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 11.13am
A total of 1,042 deaths registered in the seven days to April 22 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate (PA)
The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has risen for the sixth clear week in a row.

This is despite the latest figures covering a period that includes the Easter Monday bank holiday, when most register offices were closed.

A total of 1,042 deaths registered in the seven days to April 22 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up 4% week-on-week and is the highest number since the seven days to February 11.

Deaths also increased by 4% in the previous week, but both figures will have been affected by the Easter bank holidays on Friday April 15 and Monday April 18, when very few deaths were registered.

It is likely the numbers would have been higher had the bank holidays not taken place.

The data suggests deaths involving coronavirus are continuing on a slow upwards trend, though they remain well below levels seen in previous waves of the virus.

The rise follows the recent surge in infections driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant.

Infections are now estimated to be falling across the country after hitting record levels in March, but prevalence of Covid-19 remains high, the ONS said.

The 1,042 deaths registered in England and Wales in the seven days to April 22 is below the 1,484 weekly deaths registered at the peak of the initial Omicron wave in January this year.

It is also some way below the 8,433 deaths registered at the peak of the second wave of the virus, in the week to January 29 2021.

Overall, 194,868 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS added.

The highest number on a single day was 1,487, on January 19 2021.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on April 8 2020.

Around nine in 10 deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate since the start of the pandemic have coronavirus as the primary cause of death, with a minority listing the virus as a contributory factor.

