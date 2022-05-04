Green Bay Packers to face New York Giants at Tottenham as London games announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Green Bay Packers to face New York Giants at Tottenham as London games announced

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 1.39pm Updated: May 4 2022, 2.13pm
The NFL is bringing three games to London this year (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers will take on the New York Giants as the NFL brings three games to London later this year.

The Packers become the 32nd and final team to play in the capital since it first hosted a regular-season game in 2007 and will take on the Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9.

Spurs will be hosting games on back-to-back weekends, with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2.

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue their commitment to London when welcoming the Denver Broncos, and their new quarterback Russell Wilson, to Wembley Stadium on October 30.

Having beaten the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, the Jags return to their home away from home as they play under the arch for the eighth time since 2013.

Shahid Khan, Jags owner and chairman of Sky Bet Championship winners Fulham, said: “We were the first NFL team committed to play multiple games at Wembley and will be playing a home game here each season for at least the next three.

“We have the largest social following of any NFL team in the UK, our Foundation continues to expand, and we intend to keep growing.

“I look forward to being back in London to watch Fulham and the Jaguars play, in what I think will be a hugely exciting year ahead for fans of both teams.”

Elsewhere, Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks as Germany hosts its first NFL regular-season game on November 13 at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

The final international game takes place on November 21 in Mexico City at the Estadio Azteca, where the Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers in an all-NFC West encounter.

