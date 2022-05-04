Roy Hodgson says CBE is ‘ultimate accolade’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roy Hodgson says CBE is ‘ultimate accolade’

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 3.28pm Updated: May 4 2022, 4.57pm
Roy Hodgson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Roy Hodgson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Watford FC manager and former England boss Roy Hodgson has said being made a CBE is the “ultimate accolade”.

The 74-year-old picked up his honour for services to football from the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Speaking afterwards, Hodgson said he was “very honoured to know that (he’s) been recognised in this way”.

The football manager said he and William spoke about football as he collected the award, describing it as a “clear topic of conversation that interests us both”.

On the best moments in his career, he said: “I think there had been two really.

“One was being appointed manager of England because, after a long spell as a club coach or a national team coach in other countries, to be appointed as manager for your only country – that was a major moment in my football career, in my life.

“And then, of course, this one comes closely afterwards.

Roy Hodgson with William
Roy Hodgson with William (Yui Mok/PA)

“I think when you are recognised by your country for services to the sport that you’ve loved and served, I think you’ve got to regard that as the ultimate accolade.”

Hodgson said Watford’s recent slide towards relegation was a “very sad moment”, adding: “I’m disappointed that we couldn’t help the club out of the situation they were in when we came and they’ve paid the price now of being relegated.”

Others collecting awards included radio presenter Simon Mayo and Paralympians Chris Ryan and Thomas Young.

Mayo, who was made an MBE for services to radio, called the day an “amazing experience” and “a thrill”.

Simon Mayo
Simon Mayo (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said: “I suspect most people, when they come in for an award, they think, ‘Do I really deserve this?’

“I think I felt a lot of imposter syndrome, thinking other people should be here but they’re not.”

He added that William said he would listen out for hits on Radio 1 like Insomnia by Faithless and Groovejet by Killer, before describing himself as a “secret clubber”.

Wheelchair basketball player Ryan, 30, was part of the GB team that won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 and have since been made MBEs for services to the sport.

After collecting his award, he said: “It’s obviously probably the biggest honour I’ve ever had and probably will get, so it’s something to cherish for me, to celebrate and always be proud of.

“To get recognised like that is just amazing really.”

Thomas Young
Thomas Young (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

On what it means for the sport, he said: “Obviously it’s a problem we face with Paralympic sport, but success does always breed popularity and exposure, so I mean it’s massive – to have MBE after our names is incredible.”

Young, who won the gold medal in the men’s 100 metres T38 event in Tokyo, said: “It means so much, just to get this award – one of the biggest awards in the country’s history is just an unbelievable moment and is really surreal.”

To aspiring Paralympians, he said: “Everyone is born a champion and never give up and have fun as well.”

