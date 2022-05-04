Replacing 20% of beef with fungi alternative could halve deforestation – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Replacing 20% of beef with fungi alternative could halve deforestation – study

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 4.01pm
A study suggests that replacing a fifth of the beef people eat with fungi-based meat alternatives by 2050 could halve deforestation (Peter Byrne/PA)
Replacing a fifth of the beef people eat with fungi-based meat alternatives by 2050 could halve deforestation, a study suggests.

Meat from “ruminants” such as cattle contributes to climate change because carbon-storing forests are cut down for grazing land or crops that make up animal feed, while the livestock also produce methane emissions.

As well as dropping meat in favour of more vegetables to cut the climate impact of food, alternatives include plant-based ones such as soybean burgers, cultured meat or animal cells grown in a petri dish, and protein from microbes such as fungi produced in a fermentation process using sugar.

Scientists say this microbial meat alternative – which people can already buy in the shops – is a protein-rich food that can taste and feel like red meat and be as nutritious.

Research by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) modelled the future environmental effects of substituting ruminant meat with microbial protein, taking into account food demand and diets, population growth and land use.

With a growing population and increased meat consumption, more and more forests and other natural vegetation could be cleared for grazing and crop land.

But the projections, published in the journal Nature, show that substituting 20% of ruminant meat consumption per person with microbial protein by 2050 stops the increase in pasture areas needed for livestock grazing.

And while demand for sugar cane as a feedstock for fermentation of the protein increases, the need for animal feed crops is reduced.

The switch would cut annual deforestation and related carbon dioxide emissions by 56% compared with business-as-usual trends, the study estimates.

It would also lower emissions of other greenhouse gases including methane, and nitrous oxide from fertiliser or manure.

Florian Humpenoder, researcher at PIK and lead author of the study, said: “The food system is at the root of a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, with ruminant meat production being the single largest source.”

Switching out beef for microbial protein in the future could considerably reduce the greenhouse gas footprint of the food system, he said.

“The good news is that people do not need to be afraid they can eat only greens in the future.

“They can continue eating burgers and the like, it’s just that those burger patties will be produced in a different way.”

Further increases in microbial protein as an alternative to beef deliver further, but relatively less dramatic, cuts to deforestation and emissions.

There are also concerns about shifting “meat” production from livestock to heated fermentation tanks which require energy for the process.

Co-author Alexander Popp, leader of the land use management group at PIK, said: “A large-scale transformation towards biotech food requires a large-scale decarbonisation of electricity generation so that the climate protection potential can be fully developed.

“Yet if we do this properly, microbial protein can help meat-lovers embrace the change. It can really make a difference.”

