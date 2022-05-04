You star Penn Badgley co-creates podcast on adolescence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

You star Penn Badgley co-creates podcast on adolescence

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 4.32pm
Penn Badgley, star of the Netflix series You, will star in a new postcast (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Penn Badgley, star of the Netflix series You, will star in a new postcast (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

You star Penn Badgley is tapping in to his own familiarity with the angst of a young person by co-creating and hosting a podcast devoted to the awkwardness of adolescence.

Penn Badgley, who shot to fame in Gossip Girl as Dan Humphrey, an introverted, teenage outsider nicknamed Lonely Boy who longed for a fast-forward button for high school, will star in Podcrushed from May 18.

In each episode, the 35-year-old, who plays obsessive killer Joe Goldberg in Netflix thriller You, will narrate a listener-submitted story in the first person, about that often turbulent time.

Some are funny, some are cringe-worthy and others are sad.

He is then joined by co-hosts – and co-creators – Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari to chat with a guest about their own experience.

Guests on the SiriusXM’s Stitcher podcast so far include Badgley’s former co-stars Leighton Meester from Gossip Girl and Victoria Pedretti from You.

Drew Barrymore and Rainn Wilson also appear.

The podcast includes a score and animation that the hosts will share online.

“He (Badgley) does an amazing job bringing the stories to life and now I can’t picture it without him,” said Kavelin.

“I just became really enchanted with the stories,” said Badgley over Zoom from London where he is filming You.

“Recalling that period of time for me, that was when I moved to LA and started becoming an actor professionally.

“I do find myself reflecting on that time a lot, the sense of self that I developed since then because of the things I experienced and witnessed.”

The bevy of emotions that come up about adolescence is universal, said the actor.

“Ask anybody what was going on when they were 12 and you get a response,” said Badgley.

“You don’t get no response.”

In a call for submissions online, Badgley shared an awkward photo of himself, writing that he was “about two years younger” than most kids in his grade.

It was “absolutely painful to appear younger, small and less of a ‘man’ than my peers”.

“I feel like everybody has these sort of pivotal moments that happen to them in middle school that end up becoming common memories that shape who we are for better or worse,” said Ansari on the show’s relatability.

“It’s really fun to hear Penn talk about a first period and that like deep voice is really interesting.”

Badgley said he loves the opportunity to narrate and enjoys it “more than I enjoy maybe anything”.

“If I could have a full-time career as a narrator, I think I would explore that,” he said.

He is also mindful of finding that sweet spot in narrating another person’s story that is both respectful and entertaining.

He says he read some submissions that made him almost cry, while others turned his stomach.

“We don’t ever want it to feel like, ‘Why’s this dude reading other people’s stories?’ It’s much more like, the fun of it is that it’s being narrated in this way, and then I kind of adopt a character each time,” he said.

“These stories stick out in our minds for more than just, like, ‘It was awkward and humiliating and it made me cringe.’

“It sticks out because they’re experiences that form your sense of identity, which underwrites every decision that you make for the rest of your life.

“Those things can be evolved and changed, but the experiences you do or don’t have really tell you what’s possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier