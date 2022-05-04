Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt sells for over £7 million at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt sells for over £7 million at auction

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 4.45pm Updated: May 4 2022, 7.33pm
Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup ‘Hand of God’ shirt has fetched a record price at auction (Jonathan Brady/PA).
The blue shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two momentous goals to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup, including the so-called ‘Hand of God’ goal, has sold for a record-breaking sum at auction.

The Argentinian, hailed as one of the greatest players of all time, described his opening goal in the quarter-final, where he punched the ball into the net, as “a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God”.

He then dribbled past a host of England players to score again past goalkeeper Peter Shilton. That effort was later voted the ‘goal of the century’.

England midfielder Steve Hodge, who unintentionally flicked the ball to Maradona in the build-up to the ‘Hand of God’ goal, swapped shirts with his rival after the game and has owned it ever since.

Maradona World Cup
Diego Maradona holds up the World Cup after Argentina beat West Germany in the World Cup final in Mexico in 1986 (PA)

The shirt, which has spent the last 20 years on loan at the National Football Museum in Manchester, went under the hammer at Sotheby’s on Wednesday afternoon for £7,142,500 – marking a new auction record for any item of sports memorabilia.

The auction house described the famous blue number 10 jersey on its website as in “good overall condition consistent with heavy use, perspiration and athletic activity” with “slight de-threading on hemming on the front bottom of shirt, and minor spots throughout”.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables, said: “This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century.

“In the weeks since we announced the auction we have been inundated by sports fans and collectors alike, with a palpable excitement in the air for the duration of the public exhibition – and this unfiltered enthusiasm was echoed in the bidding.

Maradona shirt sale – London
A Sotheby’s gallery assistant with Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup Hand of God shirt (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“This is arguably the most coveted football shirt to ever come to auction, and so it is fitting that it now holds the auction record for any object of its kind.”

The game came four years after the UK had defeated Argentina in the Falklands War and took on greater significance for both countries as a result.

In his autobiography, Maradona, who died in November 2020 at the age of 60, said: “It was like beating a country, not a football team.”

The previous auction record for any sports memorabilia was the original autographed manuscript of the Olympic Manifesto from 1892, which sold at Sotheby’s for 8.8 million US dollars in December 2019.

