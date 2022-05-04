Lesbian lawyer’s ‘gender-critical’ views labelled ‘transphobic’ by colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lesbian lawyer’s ‘gender-critical’ views labelled ‘transphobic’ by colleague

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 4.57pm Updated: May 4 2022, 5.53pm
Allison Bailey has been critical of Stonewall (PA)
Allison Bailey has been critical of Stonewall (PA)

The “gender-critical” views of a lesbian lawyer who has accused her employer of withholding work from her were labelled “transphobic” by a colleague, a tribunal has heard.

Garden Court Chambers (GCC) barrister Allison Bailey has launched discrimination action against the firm and LGBT charity Stonewall, which GCC had been working with.

Ms Bailey founded the LGB Alliance group in 2019, which argues that there is a conflict between the rights of lesbian, gay and bisexual people, and transgender people – and opposes many Stonewall policies.

She told the tribunal on Wednesday that “Stonewall actions have an emphasis on trans rights” to the detriment of gay rights.

The tribunal heard that on December 14 2018, GCC family law barrister Stephen Lue sent an email to employees to let them know the firm was becoming a “Stonewall Diversity Champion” with the intention of “nurturing and supporting” LGBT+ people in the company.

Ms Bailey responded the same day opposing the move on the grounds of its involvement in “harassment, intimidation and threats” made to anyone who opposed their ideology.

LGB Alliance annual conference 2021
Allison Bailey at the first LGB Alliance annual conference held in October last year at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In an email read to the tribunal, she said: “There are many of us within the LGBT community who fully support trans rights but who do not support the trans-extremism which is currently being advocated by Stonewall and others in respect of the proposal for self-id under a revised GRA.

“I emphatically object to any formal association with Stonewall.

“Stonewall has been complicit in a campaign of harassment, intimidation and threats made to anyone who questions its trans self-id ideology, especially lesbians and feminists.

“Those who object or even question the Stonewall self-id ideology have and continue to be threatened, often with rape and serious violence – by self-id trans women.”

The following day, GCC barrister Michelle Brewer sent an email to Mr Lue describing Ms Bailey expressing her views as “washing our dirty transphobic laundry in public”.

In an email read to the tribunal, she said: “Great, now Allison’s wholly unfounded allegations are going to be aired… Nothing like washing our dirty transphobic laundry in public.”

Mr Lue did not comment on the phrasing but thanked Ms Brewer for her support.

Ms Bailey claims that her “fee income” substantially reduced “in comparison to previous years, most notably to 2018”, blaming the central London law firm for the “withholding of instruction and work” from her following these interactions.

Gender-critical beliefs include that sex is biological and immutable, and that the word “woman” is defined as “adult human female”.

Ms Bailey has raised more than £495,000 to fund her legal case.

The tribunal continues.

