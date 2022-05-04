Police name man, 32, stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police name man, 32, stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 6.23pm
Emmanuel Odunlami died in hospital after being stabbed in London (City of London Police/PA)
Emmanuel Odunlami died in hospital after being stabbed in London (City of London Police/PA)

Police have named the man who died after being found with stab wounds yards from St Paul’s Cathedral in central London.

Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, from Romford, east London, was discovered injured in Gresham Street at 11.30pm on Sunday.

Officers carried out CPR at the scene before Mr Odunlami was taken to the Royal London Hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

Mr Odunlami’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

One person was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for any information.

Commander Umer Khan, from the City of London Police, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Emmanuel’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information, no matter how small it may seem, to help with our enquiries. Even the smallest piece of information may be significant to our investigation.

St Paul's Cathedral
Emmanuel Odunlami was found yards from St Paul’s Cathedral (Ian West/PA)

“A number of people were in the area at the time of this tragic incident and officers would like anyone with further information to come forward. This can be done anonymously and in confidence.”

Anyone with information should use the Major Incident Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

