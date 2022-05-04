Man charged with murder of father-of-three at shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Man charged with murder of father-of-three at shopping centre

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 6.31pm
Michael Ugwa (Essex Police/ PA)
Michael Ugwa (Essex Police/ PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of a “loving and supportive” father-of-three at a shopping centre in Essex.

Michael Ugwa, from Rainham, east London, was assaulted at the food court of Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday April 28.

The 29-year-old died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Essex Police said a man and a woman were arrested on Monday.

The force said Brandon Lutchmunsing, of Dagenham, east London, has since been charged with murder.

The 19-year-old has also been charged with affray.

Shannon Weston, 20, of Canewdon, Essex, has been charged with assisting an offender, police said.

Both defendants appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Ugwa’s mother said in a tribute released through police: “Michael was a kind man with a large personality and an even larger heart.

“He was special to a great many people and so it is with great sorrow that we are writing about his untimely passing.

“Within his family, there isn’t a single person among us who doesn’t have a good story or fond memory of Michael and as we receive the condolences of many people.

“We are humbled by just how many lives he touched during his short stay on this Earth.

“As with many people, he was not a man without fault but his desire to always try to better himself and strive for a brighter tomorrow made him a rich source of inspiration to not only his children, cousins, nieces and nephews but also to everyone who desired to see that silver lining.

“From being the first to step up when a member of the family was homeless and took them, to being the last to leave when his brother, my son, went through surgery, you could always count on him to be the staunchest supporter in your corner, a privilege that those of us, his family, were especially privy to.

Lakeside shopping centre
Lakeside shopping centre (Ian West/PA)

“He was truly a gift that kept giving, a loving and supportive partner to his would-have-been wife, a great father to his three children, a caring brother, and a pillar of support to me, his mum, and wider family in general, including his aunts, uncles and all his cousins.

“He was the kindest soul of all, as well as the most dependable friend anyone could ever have been blessed with.”

She said the “pain of his death will be with us forever”, adding: “To us, the ones left behind to pick up the pieces, our day has suddenly turned to night, our light to darkness and our hearts so indescribably and irreversibly shattered.

“We remain steadfast in our trust in God, as we look unto Him to grant us the peace, grace and strength that we need.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard, leading the investigation, said: “As these charges highlight, our investigation is progressing but doesn’t stop.

“We still believe this attack was directed towards the victim and that the incident poses no ongoing threat to people shopping, eating and socialising at Lakeside.

“We continue to make inquiries and need anyone who has any information who has not identified themselves to police, to contact us.”

