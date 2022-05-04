Elizabeth Olsen wants to work with Benedict Cumberbatch in a ‘non-Marvel way’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Elizabeth Olsen wants to work with Benedict Cumberbatch in a ‘non-Marvel way’

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 12.03am
Elizabeth Olsen (Josh Shinner/Harper’s Bazaar UK/PA)
Elizabeth Olsen (Josh Shinner/Harper’s Bazaar UK/PA)

Elizabeth Olsen has praised her Doctor Strange co-star Benedict Cumberbatch as “one of the greatest actors around”, adding that she would like to have “another, more heady experience” working with him.

The actress reprises her role as Marvel sorceress Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, in the Doctor Strange sequel – the 28th film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 33-year-old stars in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness alongside British actor Cumberbatch, who recently earned a best actor nomination at the Oscars for his role in psychological drama The Power Of The Dog.

Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar (Josh Shinner/PA)

The Marvel film sees Cumberbatch’s superhero wizard struggling to deal with the fallout from a spell he cast which opened up the world to the multiverse.

Olsen, who is the cover star of Harper’s Bazaar, told the magazine: “He’s one of the greatest actors around right now and I wanted to see his process.

“I hope to work with him in a non-Marvel way as well, because I would really like to have another, more heady experience with him.”

Speaking about her role in the superhero film, Olsen said it was “so fun” because for years she has been playing a character who is struggling.

“Now, she has clarity for the first time, she knows exactly what she wants, and she doesn’t want to apologise for it,” she said.

“I think there’s a womanliness that comes with that – a strength in feeling completely entitled.

“I love playing characters whose actions people disagree with. In a world where we don’t really care to understand other points of view, if we as an audience can have empathy for people we don’t agree with, that’s a good thing.”

Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen (Josh Shinner/PA)

The actress is the younger sibling of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, former child stars who rose to fame in the TV series Full House.

She said: “I’ve always felt that presence (her sisters’ success), which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I’m really earning it.

“I always knew that it was what I wanted to do, I just had a lot of insecurities about wanting to do it.”

Olsen added that is is an “amazing feeling” being the younger sibling to twins.

“If I was spoiled by one, the other one wanted to match it. I loved it,” she said.

– Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is released in UK cinemas on May 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier