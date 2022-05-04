Safety concerns over offenders freed from UK’s military jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Safety concerns over offenders freed from UK’s military jail

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 12.04am
The centre in Colchester, Essex, is the last remaining of its kind (John Stillwell/PA)
Sex offenders and violent criminals are being freed from the UK’s military jail “without any safeguards or probation supervision”, inspectors have warned.

“Considerable gaps” in protection arrangements meant checks were not being carried out to establish whether some offenders could still pose a risk to the public after release from the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Military Corrective Training Centre (MCTC).

A prisons inspectorate report also found victims in the armed forces were not being told when detainees were returning to work alongside them.

Formerly a prisoner of war camp, the centre in Colchester, Essex, is the last remaining of its kind and provides “corrective training” for service personnel detained under armed forces laws for anything from two weeks up to two years.

More than 260 people can be held at the site, but this has rarely exceeded 50 in recent years and stood at 33 at the time of the inspection in January.

There had been “some improvements in public protection since the last inspection, but considerable gaps remained”, according to the report.

Although registered sex offenders were now subject to national monitoring under the so-called Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (Mappa), “other sexual and violent offenders who fell outside Mappa’s remit were released without any safeguards or probation supervision”, it added.

“For detainees who had committed a sexual or violent offence, there was no systematic assessment of their risk of harm to others, or routine monitoring of their telephone calls or mail, either on arrival or when intelligence dictated, which undermined public protection measures.

“Child contact restrictions were not considered in all cases where potential risk existed.

“Victims working in the armed forces were not notified routinely of detainees returning to work alongside them.”

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said there was “no supervision for those convicted of a domestic violence offence who could return to their families”.

The centre had “improved the oversight of detainees who were discharged into the community after a court martial conviction for a more serious sexual offence” but inspectors “continued to be concerned that some detainees, who had been convicted of violent offences and who could continue to pose a risk to the public, were not given any community supervision as the Armed Forces Act 2006 did not allow for it”, he said.

Mr Taylor warned of an “anomaly” in regulations which meant detainees’ phone calls or letters could only be monitored with permission from the Defence Secretary, recommending this power should be handed to the centre’s commander who is “better placed to assess the risk that detainees may pose and understand where it is reasonable and proportionate to gather intelligence”.

Overall, the centre was praised for its high standards and “strong rehabilitative culture”.

The MoD has been contacted for comment.

