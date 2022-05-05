NHS urges doctors to delay retirement to help with backlog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS urges doctors to delay retirement to help with backlog

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 1.29am
Retiring doctors have been urged by NHS England to continue to work to help clear the country’s health backlogs (Peter Byrne/PA)
Retiring doctors have been urged by NHS England to continue to work to help clear the country's health backlogs (Peter Byrne/PA)

Retiring doctors have been urged by NHS England to continue to work to help clear the country’s health backlogs.

In a letter to hospital trusts, NHS urged for retiring and recently retired doctors to be asked to continue working part-time or from home in virtual wards.

The letter, seen by the PA news agency, also suggested they could help by training junior doctors.

Patients waiting for NHS hospital treatment in England (PA Graphics)

According to the General Medical Council there are 21,000 doctors due to retire in September. NHS has estimated it has a staff shortage of around 110,000.

Stella Vig, the NHS’s national clinical director of elective care, said NHS staff had almost halved the amount of people waiting more than two years for treatment in the past two months.

But, she added: “We know there is still a long way to go.”

“So we are urging those nearing retirement or those who have recently retired to consider staying on to educate and train the next generation of doctors and nurses, as well as the wider NHS – freeing current staff to do more procedures as well as developing the future workforce so the NHS can treat even more patients.”

The letter told trusts that “enhancing and expanding the capacity of our workforce” was essential to clearing the Covid backlog.

It also instructed trusts to “create options for all staff” to increase their contracted hours.

