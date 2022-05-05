What the papers say – May 5

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Britain heading to the polls and Boris Johnson’s message to voters dominates Thursday’s papers.

The i and The Times lead on the Prime Minister’s plea to voters.

Thursday's front page: Vote the us, not the PM – local Tories' election plea#TomorrowsPapersToday Latest from @RichardVaughan1 on the eve of polling day: https://t.co/pwX7HlbAwC pic.twitter.com/FaHKP6Fwzy — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 4, 2022

But the PM faces a “grassroots” revolt from his own party when the election results come in, according to The Independent, while The Guardian says Tory candidates have looked to distance themselves from Mr Johnson.

Guardian front page, Thursday 5 May 2022: Tory candidates distance themselves from Johnson pic.twitter.com/AJNCFcGxmx — The Guardian (@guardian) May 4, 2022

Elsewhere, the Prime Minister’s warning that the Rwanda migrant plan is at risk from “left-wing lawyers” is front page of the Daily Mail.

And the Daily Express says Mr Johnson will “rid Britain of EU red tape”.

Tomorrow's front page: Shackles off! PM to rid Britain of EU red tape#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/p8jOoQ8tCl pic.twitter.com/QfNGRT61eB — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 4, 2022

Falklands War veterans are calling for an inquiry into weapons that killed Britons during the war on the front of The Daily Telegraph.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Falklands vets call for Exocet answers'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/vEvDhcDnJX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 4, 2022

Conservative Cabinet minister George Eustice’s comments that shoppers should buy cheap food to deal with rising bills leads the Daily Mirror and Daily Star.

The Financial Times reports on the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 5 May https://t.co/HfT6KYDi1l pic.twitter.com/QehMWDboF2 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 4, 2022

The sale of Diego Maradona’s world cup shirt is front page of Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 THE HAND OF WAD 🔴 Maradona's legendary World Cup shirt sells for record £7m#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/hPa5CZAnnO — Metro (@MetroUK) May 4, 2022

And The Sun reports that the English football team’s three lions anthem “faces the axe”.

On tomorrow's front page: England's Three Lions anthem faces the axe as the country's official World Cup song because flaky FA bosses fear it might offend other nations. https://t.co/gjuO7sec6r pic.twitter.com/q363e0hqbZ — The Sun (@TheSun) May 4, 2022