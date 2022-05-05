Simon Byrne rules himself out of running for Met commissioner job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Byrne rules himself out of running for Met commissioner job

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 8.53am
Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)
Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne has ruled himself out of the running for the job of Metropolitan Police commissioner.

In a statement, Mr Byrne said he had not applied for the post and was committed to policing in Northern Ireland.

Mr Byrne, 59, a former assistant commissioner for territorial policing at the Met, had been previously linked with the most senior policing job in the UK after the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick in February.

Applications for the position closed this week.

Mr Byrne said he intends to fulfil his PSNI contract which began in June 2019.

He said: “I am committed to seeing my contract through and gave an undertaking to serve five years as Chief Constable in Northern Ireland. That remains the case.

“I am enormously privileged to lead such a magnificent organisation.

“I want to build on my promise to deliver neighbourhood policing, to provide a visible, accessible, responsive and community-based approach to tackling the issues that matter to our local communities.

“I have a  job to do and remain focused to deliver world-class policing to the people of Northern Ireland.”

Walk and Talk scheme
Cressida Dick resigned as Met commissioner earlier this year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Byrne has faced a number of controversies during his time in Northern Ireland and has faced calls to resign from unionist politicians.

Last year he faced a backlash from unionists after he published a review of policing operations in south Armagh.

His report contained 50 recommendations, including closing down the heavily fortified Crossmaglen police station, closer working relations with An Garda Siochana and exploring the relocation of memorials to fallen officers.

Mr Byrne committed to listening to unionist concerns and “rebuilding confidence” after the row.

In 2020 he was criticised by some politicians for the policing operation at the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey, where huge numbers lined the streets during a period of strict Covid-19 regulations.

A report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary into how police handled the funeral found no evidence of bias by police.

Mr Byrne has always resisted calls for his resignation.

