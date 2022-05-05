Channel people-smuggling ‘kingpin’ facing extradition to Belgium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Channel people-smuggling ‘kingpin’ facing extradition to Belgium

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 10.18am
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

A suspected “kingpin” of people-smuggling operations across the Channel has been arrested and is facing extradition.

Iranian Hewa Rahimpur was detained by officers in east London on Wednesday afternoon, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The 29-year-old, who was living in Ilford, is wanted by authorities in Belgium, “where he is suspected of being a leading figure in a network said by prosecutors to be engaged in ‘systematic human-smuggling’ offences using small boats”.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where extradition proceedings are expected to begin.

Hewa Rahimpur court case
Hewa Rahimpur was arrested by the National Crime Agency in east London on Wednesday. (NCA/PA)

According to the NCA, Rahimpur is accused of sourcing boats in Turkey and having them delivered to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, and then directing “other members of his criminal organisation to take them on to the northern French coast, from where migrants would be transported”.

The investigation began after police seized boats and outboard motors from the back of a car near the Belgian-French border in October 2021.

Jacque Beer, the NCA’s deputy director of investigations, said: “Rahimpur stands accused of being a major player in what we would say is one of the most significant criminal networks involved in supplying boats to people smugglers.

“Many of the criminal gangs involved in these crossings are based outside of the UK, but where we do find they have a UK footprint we will act swiftly to disrupt and dismantle them.”

One of the ways the NCA has sought to disrupt people-smuggling networks is by targeting their supply of boats.

Andrea Wilson, the organisation’s deputy director of organised immigration crime, described some of the vessels as “nothing short of death-traps, held together using gaffer tape and planks of wood”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier