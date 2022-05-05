Pope Francis pictured in a wheelchair as knee pain continues to limit mobility

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pope Francis has arrived at an audience in a wheelchair as his knee pain continues to limit his mobility.

Francis was wheeled into Thursday’s meeting with nuns and religious superiors from around the world who are gathering in Rome.

It is the first time he has been seen using a wheelchair in public.

Francis, 85, has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for several months.

He recently received some injections to try to relieve the pain but has continued to struggle to walk and stand.