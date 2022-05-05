Covid deaths fall below 100 in weekly update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell to below 100 in the week to May 1, according to the latest figures.

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows there were 94 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week April 25 to May 1 – 27 fewer than the previous week.

It means that as of May 1, there have been 14,556 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

The statistics are published weekly and differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced on weekdays by Public Health Scotland (PHS) because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid.

Latest PHS figures show that Scotland has recorded 31 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,663 cases in the past 24 hours.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 12,139.

PHS data published on Thursday showed there were 1,166 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

There were 13 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus.