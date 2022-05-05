Sri Lanka ruling coalition candidate wins vote in Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sri Lanka ruling coalition candidate wins vote in Parliament

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 1.27pm
Sri Lankan motorists queue up to buy fuel outside a fuel station in Colombo on Thursday, May 5 2022 (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Sri Lankan motorists queue up to buy fuel outside a fuel station in Colombo on Thursday, May 5 2022 (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Sri Lanka’s beleaguered government has won a key vote in Parliament as a ruling coalition-backed candidate was elected deputy speaker – despite growing public pressure amid the worst economic crisis in decades.

The vote was seen as crucial to demonstrate that the government still has majority support in the 225-member Parliament after 40 governing coalition politicians said last month they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions.

It was feared that their move would significantly weaken the government and that it might also lose a majority.

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, who was backed by the ruling coalition led by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, defeated opposition candidate Imithiyaz Bakeer Marker.

Mr Siyambalapitiya received 148 votes and Mr Marker got 65 votes.

Mr Siyambalapitiya previously held the post of deputy speaker before resigning last month when his Sri Lanka Freedom Party defected from the government.

A Sri Lankan man walks past motorists in a queue to buy fuel
A Sri Lankan man walks past motorists in a queue to buy fuel (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

But his party has agreed to work with the government to try to resolve the economic situation.

The comfortable victory for Mr Siyambalapitiya comes as Mr Rajapaksa’s government faces nationwide protests over its failure to resolve the country’s economic woes.

For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long queues to buy fuel, cooking gas, food and medicine, most of which come from abroad.

Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation, which surged to 18.7% in March.

As oil prices soar during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the island nation’s fuel stocks are running out.

Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts extending up to seven-and-a-half hours a day because they cannot supply enough fuel to power stations.

Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans.

Its economic miseries have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing protests and a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

A Sri Lankan protestor shouts anti-government slogans during a protest outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence in Colombo
A Sri Lankan protestor shouts anti-government slogans during a protest outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

The opposition United People’s Force handed over the motion to Parliament on Tuesday, saying the government had failed in its constitutional duty to provide decent living standards.

Officials say the country’s foreign reserves have plummeted to a record low of less than £40.4 million.

The country has been holding talks with the International Monetary Fund about possible rescue programmes, including a rapid financing instrument needed to urgently resolve shortages of essential goods.

The country is due to repay £5.7 billion this year of the £20.2 billion in foreign loans it is scheduled to pay by 2026.

Protests have spread demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who heads an influential clan that has held power for most of the past two decades, and his younger brother, the President.

An occupation of the entrance to the President’s office by protesters demanding the Rajapaksas resign was in its 27th day on Thursday.

So far, the Rajapaksa brothers have resisted calls to resign, though three other Rajapaksas who are politicians stepped down from their Cabinet posts in mid-April.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier